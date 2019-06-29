Four Wounded In Paterson Shooting

Four people were wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Friday, authorities said.

City police found three of the victims – a 42-year-old woman and two men, 25 and 46, all from Paterson – following the 10:50 p.m. shooting near the corner of North Main and Jefferson streets, authorities said.

The fourth victim, a 53-year-old Paterson man, had already gone to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, they said.

None of the wounds was considered life-threatening, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement Saturday.

They didn’t say whether anyone was in custody or if they’d identified the shooter.

They did ask that anyone who saw anything or has information that can help the investigation contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.