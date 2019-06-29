Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Interstate Parkway Police Watch Helplessly As Suicidal Man, 55, Plunges To Death On Palisades
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Four Wounded In Paterson Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: YouTube (THEMAJESTIRIUM1)

Four people were wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Friday, authorities said.

City police found three of the victims – a 42-year-old woman and two men, 25 and 46, all from Paterson – following the 10:50 p.m. shooting near the corner of North Main and Jefferson streets, authorities said.

The fourth victim, a 53-year-old Paterson man, had already gone to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, they said.

None of the wounds was considered life-threatening, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement Saturday.

They didn’t say whether anyone was in custody or if they’d identified the shooter.

They did ask that anyone who saw anything or has information that can help the investigation contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.