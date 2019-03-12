Four Shot In Violent Paterson Drug Neighborhood

Four men were shot Monday night in a Paterson neighborhood notorious for violence and drug dealing.

All were expected to survive their injuries, authorities said.

City police responding to a mini market at 12th Avenue and 23rd Street found the quartet.

Two are from Paterson – one 23 and the other 27 -- while the others, 20 and 18, are from Garfield, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint statement.

All were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment.

Valdes asked that anyone who might have seen something or who has information that could help the investigation contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.