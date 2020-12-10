Four Route 3 Lanes Shut Down After Passing Crane Hits Overhead Signs

A crane clipped the bottom of a group of signs that hang over Route 3 in East Rutherford on Monday, scattering debris and closing lanes.

The bucket-type truck hit the signs for Route 120 East Rutherford/American Dream and the Meadowlands racetrack and football training facility around 3 p.m.

Police immediately closed the exit and two eastbound lanes.

Several lights were knocked off or pulled down and debris was scattered across the rain-slicked road, East Rutherford Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina said.

No injuries were reported, he said.

Rutherford police summoned the state Department of Transportation to remove the debris and inspect the signs.

The support structure wasn't compromised, responders said.

The crane operator wasn't injured in the mishap on eastbound Route 3 in East Rutherford. Contributed

