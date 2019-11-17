Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Firefighters Douse Rochelle Park Basement Fire
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Four Linden Police Officers Hospitalized: Three In Arson Assault, Another In Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Linden police
Linden police Photo Credit: Flickr

Hours after a Linden police officer was hospitalized in a crash, another officer was seriously injured and two others briefly hospitalized Sunday morning following an assault by an arson suspect.

A 23-year-old man set fire to a mattress at a Chandler Avenue residence, then assaulted a responding officer who confronted the suspect as he emerged from the building around 10:45 a.m., Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

The suspect ran but was quickly captured near the corner of East Blancke Street and Baltimore Avenue, Guenther said.

The first officer was taken to Newark University Hospital with serious injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

A second officer was treated for minor injuries at Trinitas Hospital. A third was treated for smoke inhalation at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Rahway.

This comes after an officer was involved in a crash just after 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Elizabeth Avenue and Bower Street.

The officer was responding to reports of a fight on the 100 block of North Wood Ave when his cruiser collided with a 2014 Toyota Camry, Guenther said.

The officer was taken to University Hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said in a release.

The other driver, a 27-year-old Elizabeth woman also didn't have life-threatening injuries after she was extricated by firefighters and taken to University Hospital, the lieutenant said.

The Union County Police Traffic Enforcement Unit was investigating the crash. Authorities asked that anyone with information about the accident contact investigators at (908) 654-9804 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.