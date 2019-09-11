Four Hospitalized In Multi-Vehicle Route 46 Pileup Involving Motorcycle In Teterboro

Four victims including a motorcyclist were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 46 in Teterboro late Tuesday.

None of their injuries was life-threatening, Moonachie Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

"Initially it was believed a vehicle may have fled the scene," Behrens said. "Once officers arrived, it was determined that all vehicles remained."

All of those injured in the pileup shortly after 11 p.m. were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said.

Responders included Moonachie police and the borough's First Aid & Rescue Squad, Hasbrouck Heights firefighters and MICOM, among others.

"The roadway was a mess," one responder said.

More information will be available Wednesday afternoon, Behrens said.

