Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Forklift Crushes Long Valley Worker's Leg
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Four Hospitalized In Multi-Vehicle Route 46 Pileup Involving Motorcycle In Teterboro

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad was among the responders.
The Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad was among the responders. Photo Credit: Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad

Four victims including a motorcyclist were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 46 in Teterboro late Tuesday.

None of their injuries was life-threatening, Moonachie Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

"Initially it was believed a vehicle may have fled the scene," Behrens said. "Once officers arrived, it was determined that all vehicles remained."

All of those injured in the pileup shortly after 11 p.m. were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said.

Responders included Moonachie police and the borough's First Aid & Rescue Squad, Hasbrouck Heights firefighters and MICOM, among others.

"The roadway was a mess," one responder said.

More information will be available Wednesday afternoon, Behrens said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

HAVE PHOTOS of the CRASH? Please email original photos to: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Or text to: (201) 943-2794.******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.