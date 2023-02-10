Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)

Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year.

Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.

Sorce is accused of conspiracy, aggravated assault, and endangering an injured person, police said.

Meanwhile, summonses were issued for Robert Ferrarelli, 23, of Nutley, and Christopher Greco, 27, of Lyndhurst. The pair are each accused of conspiracy and aggravated assault, per Hoboken police.

Police were called to the corner of Hudson Street and Hudson Place near the PATH station for a reported fistfight at 2 a.m. on Oct. 23, Daily Voice has reported.

The group had dispersed by the time officers arrived, the department said, but the staggering melee was captured in a video clip that went viral on social media.

"Everybody down!" one person yells repeatedly in the 20-second video shared by HudPost. The clip appears to show several men lobbing punches while others lie on the sidewalk, apparently unconscious.

But the short video proved a valuable lead for Hoboken police, who asked for the public's help in identifying the people involved.

