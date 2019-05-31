FOUND SAFE! Missing Deaf New Milford Woman, 87, Found By Police In New York State

A 87-year-old New Milford resident who went missing the day was found safe Friday morning by police in Middletown, NY, more than 50 miles from home, authorities said.

June Cross, who is deaf, was driving a grey 2009 Honda Accord when she "left a meeting in Midland Park and did not return home" Thursday morning, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Around 4 p.m. she showed up in the Orange County, NY, town of New Windsor (near Middletown), where police "gave her directions back to New Milford," Van Saders said.

That was the last anyone had heard from her until Middletown police spotted Cross early Friday, he said.

