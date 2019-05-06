FOUND! Parents Of Wandering Fair Lawn Boy Located

Fair Lawn police located the parents of a young boy who was found early Monday evening.

The youngster, whom they said is about 2 years old, turned up on Westmoreland Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

His parents were located about an hour or so later, Sgt. Sean Macys said.

Police were trying to determine exactly what happened, he said.

