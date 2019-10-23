Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

FOUND! Missing Paterson Man, 27, Formerly Of Warren County, Safe, Sound

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who sees Anthony Galione or knows where to find him is asked to contact Paterson police: (973) 321-1111.
Anyone who sees Anthony Galione or knows where to find him is asked to contact Paterson police: (973) 321-1111. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

UPDATE: "I just wanted to reach out to if not a hundred people possibly a thousand who have done everything that they can to help me locate my son, Anthony," John Galione of Blairstown posted Wednesday night after the missing Paterson resident was found safe and sound.

Anthony Galione, 27, "wanted me to thank everyone who reached out and with concern about his well-being," his father added.

"I personally can't thank you all enough for the enormous support through another trying time in my life," he wrote in a Facebook post. "I'm forever indebted to all of you. God bless you all."

******

ORIGINAL STORY: The search for a Paterson man reported missing by his father intensified Tuesday amid reports that he was spotted in town.

Anthony Galione, 27, formerly of Blairstown, doesn’t have a phone, said his father, John, adding that he’d filed a missing person report with police.

The last he’d heard from Anthony, he said, was in a call from a support group meeting last Thursday.

He was then apparently seen on Ward Street train station in downtown Paterson early Tuesday afternoon, his father said.

Someone who knows him “called out to Anthony, but he didn't respond,” John Galione wrote in a Facebook comment. “So he took his picture and shared it with Anthony's ex-girlfriend [insert above] . She called me right away to let me know and sent me the picture.”

Anthony Galione apparently wasn’t in any danger, his father added. However, he was concerned for his son’s well-being.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.