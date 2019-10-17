FOUND! Missing Passaic Hospital Patient, 67, Found Sleeping On Porch

A 67-year-old Passaic woman who walked out of a hospital overnight Thursday wearing only a light gown and yellow socks was found and returned before lunchtime, authorities said.

A resident who found Yolanda Roa sleeping on a porch a few blocks from St. Mary's Hospital dialed 911 and a responding officer identified her, Passaic Police Chief Luis Guzman said.

"She's in good health, being returned to the hospital," Guzman told Daily Voice shortly before 11 a.m.

Surveillance footage showed Roa walking out of the hospital more than eight hours earlier.

Police issued a screen shot from the video and a family photo in the hopes that someone saw her and called.

