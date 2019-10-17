Contact Us
FOUND! Missing Passaic Hospital Patient, 67, Found Sleeping On Porch

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who sees or knows where to find Yolanda Roa is asked to immediately dial 911 or call their local police department or the Passaic PD: (973) 365-3900.
A 67-year-old Passaic woman who walked out of a hospital overnight Thursday wearing only a light gown and yellow socks was found and returned before lunchtime, authorities said.

A resident who found Yolanda Roa sleeping on a porch a few blocks from St. Mary's Hospital dialed 911 and a responding officer identified her, Passaic Police Chief Luis Guzman said.

"She's in good health, being returned to the hospital," Guzman told Daily Voice shortly before 11 a.m.

Surveillance footage showed Roa walking out of the hospital more than eight hours earlier.

Police issued a screen shot from the video and a family photo in the hopes that someone saw her and called.

