Paramus police said a 67-year-old borough woman who was reported missing Wednesday night has been located.

There was no word on whether Isabella Kerr required any medical attention, where she had been or for how long.

"Please [d]isregard the missing person alert for Isabella Kerr, she has been located," the department wrote in a brief noontime update Thursday.

