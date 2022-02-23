FOUND! Missing Nutley Woman Located Unharmed

UPDATE: The missing subject has been located.

Authorities in Essex County have launched a search for a 44-year-old woman missing since the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 23, they said.

Michelle Romano is believed to need medical attention and was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in Nutley, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said.

She has dark hair and brown eyes, and is driving a blue 2016 Subaru NJ License Plate T38-L J W. She may be in Union.

Romano is described as 5’ 8" and between 120 and 140 pounds.

Anyone that may know or have seen Ms. Romano are asked to contact Nutley Police 973-284-4940

