FOUND! Missing Maywood Sixth Grader Back Home

A sixth-grade boy who went missing after recess Tuesday was found safe and sound in Hackensack, authorities said.

This comes less than 24 hours after Maywood police's bloodhound, Remi, found a missing Englewood girl.

Remi was only two blocks away from the missing boy when he was found, responders said.

