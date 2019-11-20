FOUND! Missing Franklin Lakes Boy, 10, Returns Safe, Sound

The search for a missing 10-year-old Franklin Lakes boy ended early Wednesday evening when he returned home after several hours, police said, adding that the youngster was OK.

As a precaution, an EMS unit was responding to the home.

"At 2:59 p.m. today, a Pulis Avenue resident reported that [the] 10-year-old child had left the home and was missing," police Capt. John Bakelaar said. "He was last seen running into a wooded area bordering the residence.

"At approximately 6:20 p.m., the child returned home."

A State Police chopper was in the air and searchers fanned out late Wednesday afternoon into the evening looking for the boy. Authorities brought in at least one tracking dog and used drones during the daylight hours.

Assisting with the search, Bakelaar said, were:

Wyckoff PD

Oakland PD

Mahwah PD - Drone

Ramsey PD

NJ State Police – Helicopter

Maywood PD – Bloodhound

Bergen County Sheriff’s Dept. Search & Rescue

Franklin Lakes Fire Dept.

Franklin Lakes Ambulance Corps.

Wyckoff Ambulance Corps

NJSP helicopter

