North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

FOUND! Missing Franklin Lakes Boy, 10, Returns Safe, Sound

Jerry DeMarco
NJ State Police chopper hovering over Franklin Lakes early Wednesday evening.
NJ State Police chopper hovering over Franklin Lakes early Wednesday evening. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

The search for a missing 10-year-old Franklin Lakes boy ended early Wednesday evening when he returned home after several hours, police said, adding that the youngster was OK.

As a precaution, an EMS unit was responding to the home.

"At 2:59 p.m. today, a Pulis Avenue resident reported that [the] 10-year-old child had left the home and was missing," police Capt. John Bakelaar said. "He was last seen running into a wooded area bordering the residence.

"At approximately 6:20 p.m., the child returned home."

A State Police chopper was in the air and searchers fanned out late Wednesday afternoon into the evening looking for the boy. Authorities brought in at least one tracking dog and used drones during the daylight hours.

Assisting with the search, Bakelaar said, were:

  • Wyckoff PD
  • Oakland PD
  • Mahwah PD - Drone
  • Ramsey PD
  • NJ State Police – Helicopter
  • Maywood PD – Bloodhound
  • Bergen County Sheriff’s Dept. Search & Rescue
  • Franklin Lakes Fire Dept.
  • Franklin Lakes Ambulance Corps.
  • Wyckoff Ambulance Corps

