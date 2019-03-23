Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen Sheriff, NAACP, Others Bringing Prominent Speakers To Anti-Hate Talk For High Schoolers
DV Pilot Police & Fire

FOUND! Hopatcong Man Reported Missing By Wife Found

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
If you see Kevin Fawthrop , know where to find him or want to join the search, call Hopatcong police: (973) 398-5000.
If you see Kevin Fawthrop , know where to find him or want to join the search, call Hopatcong police: (973) 398-5000. Photo Credit: Googlemaps / INSET: Courtesy Jamie Fawthrop

UPDATE: Kevin Fawthrop, 34, whose wife reported him missing, turned up Saturday afternoon, she said.

Jamie Fawthrop didn't elaborate.

******

ORIGINAL STORY: As Hopatcong and state police again brought dogs into the woods Saturday morning, an anxious wife posted a public plea for people to keep an eye out for her husband, who she said went missing early the night before.

“I was praying [I] wouldn’t resort to this, but I'm out of options,” Jamie Fawthrop wrote. “My husband Kevin has been missing since yesterday at approximately 5:50 p.m. [Friday].

“The police, myself and others believe he walked into the woods by Devil's Footprint,” at the end of Brooklyn Mountain Road in Hopatcong, she added.

A search party including police with tracking dogs went into the woods Friday night and couldn’t find him, Fawthrop said.

They returned Saturday morning.

"The police are actively searching with 60-plus volunteers and rescue workers," Fawthrop wrote shortly after 12:30 p.m., "so I'm asking that you do not go Into the woods on your own because it might throw off the scent for [the] hounds."

Kevin Fawthrop, 34, is 6-foot-3, with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a Navy blue winter coat, blue jean and light gray Nike sneakers, his wife said.

If you see him or know where to find him, please call Hopatcong police immediately: (973) 398-5000 .

******

ALSO SEE: A Rockaway woman had been drinking at two bars and was using her cellphone when she got into a crash last month that killed her friend, according to a police report.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/morris/police-fire/report-rockaway-driver-in-crash-that-killed-friend-22-had-been-drinking-was-on-phone/749831/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.