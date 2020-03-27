Fort Lee Pedestrian Struck, Killed Near GWB, Englewood Cliffs Driver Cited

A 59-year-old Fort Lee pedestrian was struck and killed Friday near the George Washington Bridge, authorities said.

Lan Zhang was crossing Bruce Reynolds Boulevard heading north when a 2005 Ford Econoline van turning left from southbound Lemoine Avenue hit her Friday morning, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

Responding officers and paramedics from the Fort Lee Ambulance Corps tried to resuscitate Zhang, but she succumbed to her injuries, Mirkovic said.

Lt. Mark Radoian and the FLPD Accident Investigation Unit responded and issued summonses to the driver, Moschos Scoullis, 69, of Englewood Cliffs, the captain said.

