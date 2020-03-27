Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fort Lee Pedestrian Struck, Killed Near GWB, Englewood Cliffs Driver Cited

Jerry DeMarco
The driver made a left onto Bruce Reynolds Boulevard from southbound Lemoine Avenue when the van struck and killed the pedestrian, Fort Lee police said.
The driver made a left onto Bruce Reynolds Boulevard from southbound Lemoine Avenue when the van struck and killed the pedestrian, Fort Lee police said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 59-year-old Fort Lee pedestrian was struck and killed Friday near the George Washington Bridge, authorities said.

Lan Zhang was crossing Bruce Reynolds Boulevard heading north when a 2005 Ford Econoline van turning left from southbound Lemoine Avenue hit her Friday morning, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

Responding officers and paramedics from the Fort Lee Ambulance Corps tried to resuscitate Zhang, but she succumbed to her injuries, Mirkovic said.

Lt. Mark Radoian and the FLPD Accident Investigation Unit responded and issued summonses to the driver, Moschos Scoullis, 69, of Englewood Cliffs, the captain said.

