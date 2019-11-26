Fort Lee Pedestrian, 68, Pinned By SUV Near GWB

A 68-year-old Fort Lee woman was hospitalized Tuesday after her leg was pinned beneath the front of a turning SUV near the George Washington Bridge, authorities said.

A 31-year-old Palisade, NY, woman was making a right turn off North Hoyt Avenue onto Bridge Plaza North shortly before 4 p.m. when her 2012 Acura RDX hit the victim, who was in a marked crosswalk as she crossed North Hoyt, Fort Lee Police Capt. Ricky Morkovic said.

Fort Lee firefighters freed the victim, whose leg was caught under the front passenger-side tire, Mirkovic said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with head and leg trauma, the captain said.

The Fort Lee Police Accident Investigation Unit, led by Lt. Mark Radoian, responded.

The driver received a summons, Mirkovic said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.