DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fort Lee PD: Ex-Con Sold $25,000 Worth Of Stolen Power Tools Through e-Commerce App

Jerry DeMarco
Ralph Censale
Ralph Censale Photo Credit: NJ Dept. of Corrections

A Fort Lee ex-con sold $25,000 worth of power tools online that he stole from various home improvement stores, said police who arrested him.

Borough Police Sgt. Christopher Valacer was using an e-commerce app when he noticed that Ralph Censale, a 45-year-old carpenter, "was selling a large amount of new power tools for far less than the fair market value," Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

Detectives Thomas Keelen and John Klein dug further and found that Censale had sold more than 30 power tools in recent months, Mirkovic said.

After discovering the thefts, the detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Censale, who was seized during a traffic stop last week at Anderson Avenue and Riverdale Drive, the captain said.

Police also found Censale with stolen steroids and prescriptions drugs, he added.

Censale spent nearly 10 years in state prison following convictions for robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and other offenses. He was released in February 2018.

This time, Fort Lee police charged him with fencing, money laundering, receiving stolen property, drug distribution and possession of a hypodermic syringe, among other offenses.

Censale was processed at the county jail and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

