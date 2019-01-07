Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Careening Car Outside Hackensack Park Injures 2 Pedestrians, One Critically, Hits Pole
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fort Lee PD: Driver, Two Passengers Flee After Sedan Overturns, Slides 100 Feet Near GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Police were investigating.
Police were investigating. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Goodwill Auto Auction

The driver and two passengers got out and ran after their car overturned and slid 100 yards, a witness told Fort Lee police.

The 2003 Chevrolet Impala was headed south on Route 1&9 when it hit the median opposite the Dunkin Donuts, rolled over and slid 300 feet into the right lane just after 12:30 p.m., Capt. Daniel Zusi said.

"A witness at the scene stated once the vehicle came to a stop, three black males exited and fled south on the highway," he said.

The sedan didn't come back as stolen, the captain added.

Police were investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.