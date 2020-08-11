Former Warren County Man Gets 8 Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting Kids 6, 10

A former Warren County man was sentenced to eight years in state prison for sexually assaulting two children, authorities said Tuesday.

Herman Quintana was found guilty of sexually assaulting the kids between March 2015 and September 2016 in Phillipsburg, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said. It is not clear how he knew them.

Quintana, of Easton, PA, was later convicted of three counts each of sexual assault on a victim under the age of 13 and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Superior Court Judge H. Matthew Curry sentenced Quintana to eight years in prison for each count of sexual assault. The judge also sentenced him to five years in prison for each count of endangering the welfare of a child, to run concurrently with the first sentence.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.