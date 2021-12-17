Former Plainfield Police Sergeant Found Guilty Of Stealing $1,100 From City Via Her Job

A Union County jury has returned guilty verdicts on several charges filed against a former Plainfield police sergeant accused of exploiting her position to steal nearly $1,100 from the city by falsifying work records, authorities said.

Leslie Knight, 51, was found guilty Tuesday on several counts of both third and fourth-degree theft by deception and one charge of falsifying records, a fourth-degree crime, following a two-week trial before Union County Superior Court Judge Robert Kirsch and five hours of jury deliberation.

The jury found Knight, who was hired in 2001, not guilty on one count of official misconduct and six additional counts of theft.

For 18 months between 2012 and 2013, Knight -- who was then a sergeant in the department’s Administrative Bureau -- “purposely submitted false requests for overtime and extra-duty job payments that overlapped with each other, and also with her regular duty hours, resulting in her pocketing double and sometimes triple payments from the City of Plainfield for the same hours”, according to Assistant Prosecutors Robert Rosenthal and Christopher Desimone.

The money that Knight stole amounted to more than $1,100, they added.

Knight was initially charged in September 2014 and indicted by a Union County Grand Jury in August of the following year.

In 2019, Knight pleaded guilty to a disorderly persons offense, agreed to forfeit her public employment and pay restitution. She later successfully moved to withdraw her guilty plea, and the matter was set for trial. Knight had been was suspended without pay while awaiting the outcome of the case.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Friday, March 11, 2022 before Judge Kirsch. She could face a sentence of up to six-and-a half years in state prison, be ordered to pay restitution, and be permanently barred from future public employment in New Jersey.

