Former NFL Star Charged With DWI After Franklin Lakes Crash

Former NFL defensive end Rob Burnett was arrested and charged with DWI after crashing his truck a couple blocks from his Franklin Lakes home, authorities said.

Burnett, 53, was driving a 2020 Dodge Ram that veered off Summit Avenue and crashed in a wooded area off Route 208 near Lynn Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

He escaped without injury before being processed and released on DWI charges, the captain said.

Malanga Towing removed the truck.

The Livingston-born Burnett was drafted by the Cleveland Browns out of Syracuse University in 1990. He remained with the team when it moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens in 1996 before winning a Super Bowl against the Giants five years later.

Burnett played for the Dolphins for two seasons before retiring in 2003. He moved back to New Jersey and launched what became a successful real estate investment company in Franklin Lakes.

