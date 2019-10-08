Former Mahwah Councilman, 52, Seriously Injured In Ladder Fall

A Mahwah attorney who fell 15 or so feet from a ladder while painting and repairing a home early Tuesday afternoon was breathing but unconscious when taken to the hospital, responders said.

Alan Kidd, a 52-year-old former township councilman, was working on the house his mother lives in when the mishap occurred on a busy stretch of Franklin Turnpike near Stephens Lane, Mayor John Roth told Daily Voice.

A companion at the scene told police that they both were "doing painting and repairs to the second level of the two-story home from ladders," Police Chief Stephen Jaffe said. "Although he was not in visual contact, he heard a loud noise.

"Upon investigating he discovered the victim on the ground as well as the ladder that the victim had been on nearby."

Mahwah EMS and paramedics arrived and took over medical care, the chief said.

Kidd, whose medical history includes a stroke, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by ambulance after an initial standby call for a medical chopper was cancelled.

