Former Lodi, North Bergen Ex-Con Charged With Trying To Burn Down Franklin Lakes Home

Keith Koeppel
Keith Koeppel Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff

A career criminal from North Jersey was charged with trying to burn down a Franklin Lakes home Wednesday night.

Keith Koeppel, 61, was being held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance. He's charged with arson with the potential to cause death or serious injury.

Firefighters needed about a half-hour to douse the two-alarm blaze at the Ewing Avenue home, next to the entrance to southbound Route 208, late Wednesday.

An arson-investigating K-9 unit was then summoned.

Koeppel was subsequently taken into custody.

Originally from North Bergen and formerly of Lodi, Koeppel has an extensive criminal history dating back decades, with arrests in Bergen, Passaic, Middlesex, Morris and Essex counties, as well as in Pennsylvania and Florida, where he most recently lived, records show.

Charges have included aggravated assault, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, motor vehicle theft and tampering with records, among others.

Koeppel and another man were charged five years ago with clipping the manager of an Applebee’s in Hackensack with their car after skipping out on a bill.

SEE: Two Men Charged In Applebee’s Dine-And-Dash

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

