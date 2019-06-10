Former Hudson County Official Accused Of Taking Bribes

A Jersey City woman who worked for Hudson County’s Office on Aging took bribes to funnel patients in need of health aides to a businessperson who turned out to be a witness for the government, the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey said.

Myrtha Nicolas, 61, was charged last week with extortion under color of official right. She was released on a $100,000 bond.

Nicolas served as a referral coordinator who connected disabled patients with companies that provide health aides as part of an effort by the state to help patients live independently.

In June 2016, a self-employed executive of a home health company approached Nicolas and offered her $500 for every patient she referred to the unnamed executive’s company, authorities said.

The executive also became a confidential witness for the government.

A few months later, on Aug. 4, Nicolas allegedly took another $600. When the executive complained that the patient was difficult to serve, Nicolas promised that the executive would “get the easy ones” from then on, according to authorities. In another instance, Nicolas allegedly told the executive that “whatever I have you’ll have” in terms of patient referrals.

If convicted, Nicolas faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

