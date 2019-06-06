Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Forklift Operator Killed In Elmwood Park Industrial Mishap

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The operator was pronounced dead at the scene of the Elmwood Park accident.
The operator was pronounced dead at the scene of the Elmwood Park accident. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 59-year-old forklift operator was killed Thursday when it fell on top of him in an Elmwood Park factory, authorities said.

Lin Yi Hui of Brooklyn was operating the forklift when he got too close to the edge of a ramp, Police Cheif Michael Foligno said.

The forklift began to tip -- ejecting Hui -- before it fell on top of him, hitting his head, Foligno said.

Hui was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responders included borough police and firefighters, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

An investigation was continuing, Foligno said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.