Flying Concrete Slab Smashes Through Windshield Seriously Injuring Morristown Driver, NJSP Says

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

An errant slab of concrete came crashing through the window of an SUV on Route 287 in Morristown, seriously injuring the driver, authorities said.

Paul Gamerdinger, 55, was headed northbound when the "concrete debris" hit the hood of his car and bounced up through his windshield around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, near mile marker 39.6, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Gamerdinger's 17-year-old rear seat passenger was also injured, Goez said.

State police were investigating the incident, which was not considered to be malicious, Goez said.

The driver and the teen were both transported to Morristown Medical Center.

