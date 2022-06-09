Florida Man Wanted On 2 Warrants Busted With Sword In Hudson Traffic Stop: Police

A Florida man wanted on two warrants was busted with a sword during a traffic stop in Hudson County, authorities said.

Alain Diaz, 48, was stopped by Secaucus Police just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Diaz, of Hialeah, Florida, was found to have an outstanding NCIC warrant issued out of Hopatcong with no bail and an outstanding warrant out of Jersey City totaling $50, police said.

Diaz was also charged with a weapons offense for being in possession of a sword, as well as three motor vehicle summonses, Miller said.

Diaz was being held in the Hudson County Jail pending an appearance in court.

