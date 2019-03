A Florham Park officer was recognized at a recent municipal meeting for his heroic efforts in saving a choking infant.

The six-week-old baby had stopped breathing and was on the floor -- her mother performing chest compressions -- when officer Jared Orgel arrived at the house with Detective Sgt. Brian Ford and Officer Michael Zvolensky around 7:40 p.m. last June.

Orgel picked the baby up and held her with her stomach on his forearm as he gave her back blows. Finally, the infant spit up -- clearing her airway -- and began breathing normally while regaining a normal skin color.

The officers on scene monitored the baby and helped her distraught mother until a first aid squad arrived and took the baby to Saint Barnabas Medical Center for evaluation.

Orgel was presented the Life Saving Award at a recent municipal meeting.

