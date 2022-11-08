Contact Us
Flemington Man Charged With Child Endangerment For 'Inappropriate' Sexual Conduct: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Flemington Police
Flemington Police Photo Credit: Flemington Borough Police via Facebook

A Hunterdon County man was charged with child endangerment, authorities said.

Nicholas Timpano, of Flemington, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child on Thursday, August 4, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said in a release with local officials on Thursday, August 11.

Timpano, 18, is accused of “engaging in inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature” with a juvenile, Robeson said.

Timpano is scheduled to appear in court.

