Fleeing Suspects Hit, Critically Injure Woman In Jersey City: Prosecutor

Two Jersey City men face several charges for fleeing a traffic stop Monday and striking a woman, leaving her in critical condition, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police pulled over a 2018 Nissan Rogue around 10:30 a.m. on Sterling Avenue in Jersey City. The driver, 22-year-old Daquan Edwards, and the passenger Nicholas Williams, jumped out of the car and ran, according to police.

With a police officer chasing them on foot, the men jumped into a 2005 Infiniti and took off, authorities said. The car, which police said was not stolen, struck the 22-year-old victim at West Side and Fairview avenues. She was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

The car continued after hitting the woman, authorities said, slamming into several parked vehicles before crashing at West Side Avenue and Montgomery Street. Williams and Edwards abandoned the car and fled.

Both men were arrested shortly afterwards and combined face numerous charges.

Edwards has been charged with resisting arrest by flight, possession of drugs, hindering apprehension and obstructing the administration of law.

Williams, who authorities said was driving the Infiniti, has been charged with eluding after receiving a signal to stop from a police officer, creating a risk of death or injury; assault by auto; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and causing serious injury; knowlingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury; aggravated assault; and resisting arrest by flight.

