Fleeing Shoplifter In Bayonne Drags Person On Scooter, Hits Police Car: Police

A shoplifter struck a pedestrian and a police car while trying to make her escape from the Bayonne Walmart Sunday, police said.

Siedah Smith, 34, of Jersey City loaded up a shopping cart with more than $230 worth of merchandise and left it in the self-checkout lane around 4 p.m., according to store security. She left the store, found a receipt on the ground and retrieved the shopping cart without paying. Security called Bayonne police when Smith refused to stop as she continued towards her vehicle with the merchandise, police said.

Police arrived as Smith was driving off and saw her hit a pedestrian on a motorized shopping cart. Smith and the victim argued briefly and Smith returned to her vehicle.

Smith hit the person a second time and dragged the person about 10 feet before crashing into the arriving police car. The officer in the car arrested Smith.

The person was taken to Bayonne Medical Center.

Smith has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, hindering apprehension and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

