Fleeing Occupants Captured After Car Crashes Into Hawthorne Restaurant

Two people were arrested on drug charges after their car slammed into the side of an Italian restaurant in Hawthorne and they ran from the scene early Tuesday afternoon.

The older-model Nissan crashed into Bella Fig on Lincoln Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., narrowly missing a fire hydrant.

The vehicle struck a gas meter and deployed its front airbags.

Both occupants fled and took refuge in the home of the vehicle's owner in the 100 block of Passaic Avenue in Hawthorne.

Both were taken for treatment by separate ambulances to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately know.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

The car struck Bella Fig on Lincoln Avenue. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Bella Fig, Lincoln Avenue, Hawthorne Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

At Bella Fig restaurant, Hawthorne Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

