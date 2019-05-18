Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fleeing Drug User Dragged Newark Officers With His Car: Police

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Jacob Wolski
Jacob Wolski Photo Credit: Newark police

Two Newark police officers called to aid a sick man inside a car early Saturday morning were injured when he fled the scene as they approached, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

Police spotted the car at Charleston and Spruce streets around 2:13 a.m. and found Jacob Wolski, 30, inside. Wolski appeared to be using drugs, police said. Officers recorded Wolski's plate and determined the car was registered to him.

As police leaned in to question Wolski, he quickly drove off, briefly dragging the two officers, Ambrose said. One officer suffered an injured hand and the other a head injury. Both were treated and released.

Newark police immediately issued an alert to surrounding departments and Wolski was quickly arrested by police in Edison. Wolski was found in possession of heroin, according to authorities.

He was handed over to police in Marlboro on an outstanding warrant and was being held in the Monmouth County jail.

In Newark, Wolski faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of heroin.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.