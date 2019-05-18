Fleeing Drug User Dragged Newark Officers With His Car: Police

Two Newark police officers called to aid a sick man inside a car early Saturday morning were injured when he fled the scene as they approached, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

Police spotted the car at Charleston and Spruce streets around 2:13 a.m. and found Jacob Wolski, 30, inside. Wolski appeared to be using drugs, police said. Officers recorded Wolski's plate and determined the car was registered to him.

As police leaned in to question Wolski, he quickly drove off, briefly dragging the two officers, Ambrose said. One officer suffered an injured hand and the other a head injury. Both were treated and released.

Newark police immediately issued an alert to surrounding departments and Wolski was quickly arrested by police in Edison. Wolski was found in possession of heroin, according to authorities.

He was handed over to police in Marlboro on an outstanding warrant and was being held in the Monmouth County jail.

In Newark, Wolski faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of heroin.

