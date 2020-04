A driver got out OK as his car went up in flames Friday on the Garden State Parkway in Washington Township.

The car caught fire a short distance from Exit 168.

Woodcliff Lake firefighters provided an additional engine in case their township colleagues needed more water.

New Jersey State Police also responded.

The aftermath. Washington Township Fire Department

Fireball Washington Township Fire Department

The car caught fire a short distance from Exit 168. Washington Township Fire Department

