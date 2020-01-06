Five Injured In Newark Police Pursuit Crash

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Breaking News: Franklin Lakes Fire Quickly KO'd
Jerry DeMarco
Aftermath of Newark police pursuit crash at Hawthorne and Chadwick avenues.
Aftermath of Newark police pursuit crash at Hawthorne and Chadwick avenues. Photo Credit: COURTESY: ABC7

A Newark police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash that injured a carjacker, two police officers and two civilian before dawn Monday, responders said.

All five were taken to University Medical Center after the chase ended in a chain-reaction collision at Hawthorne and Chadwick avenues shortly after 2:30 a.m., they said.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office, which was investigating the crash, said none of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

It hadn't yet confirmed an earlier report that the carjacker bailed from the vehicle after it collided with a police car -- then somehow became trapped under it and had to be extricated.

A white van was involved, video footage from the scene shows.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

