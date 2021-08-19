Contact Us
First Responders Rescue Young Swimmer, 8, From South Jersey Pond

Jon Craig
One of several ponds along Colemantown Drive in Chesterfield Township.
One of several ponds along Colemantown Drive in Chesterfield Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

First responders pulled a child out of a pond after a near-drowning in Burlington County, authorities said.

The child, reported to be about 8 years old, reportedly was struggling to swim about 4 p.m. 

About 20 minutes later, rescuers performing CPR succeeded in recovering the child's pulse, according to an unconfirmed report.

There are several ponds located along Colemantown Drive in Chesterfield Township, but this incident was reported near 133 Colemantown Drive.  

A medevac chopper was called to take the child to an area hospital, reports said. 

Details about the child, including their condition, were not immediately released. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

