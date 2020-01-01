Fireworks May Have Caused New Year's Elizabeth Fire That Displaced 20 People (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Nearly two dozen people were displaced in a fire at a three-story house in Elizabeth overnight New Year's Eve.

Flames were shooting through the walls of 163 Westfield Ave., when firefighters responded around 4 a.m., reports say.

One resident said that someone had been shooting off fireworks on an upstairs level of the home just before the fire broke out.

Firefighters were ordered out of the house when smoke and fire began engulfing the house, bringing the blaze to a third alarm, reports say.

The house was deemed untenable, and nearly two dozen people were displaced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.