Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Year's Day Fire Destroys Palisades Interstate Parkway Police HQ
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fireworks May Have Caused New Year's Elizabeth Fire That Displaced 20 People (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Multiple residents were displaced in a fire that tore through an Elizabeth house New Year's Eve. Photo Credit: EMBA-IAEP Local 87
Firefighters were ordered out of the house when smoke and fire began engulfing the house, bringing the blaze to a third alarm. Photo Credit: EMBA-IAEP Local 87
Multiple residents were displaced in a fire that tore through an Elizabeth house New Year's Eve.
Multiple residents were displaced in a fire that tore through an Elizabeth house New Year's Eve. Video Credit: EMBA-IAEP Local 87
The damage Photo Credit: EMBA-IAEP Local 87
At the scene
At the scene Video Credit: EMBA-IAEP Local 87

Nearly two dozen people were displaced in a fire at a three-story house in Elizabeth overnight New Year's Eve.

Flames were shooting through the walls of 163 Westfield Ave., when firefighters responded around 4 a.m., reports say.

One resident said that someone had been shooting off fireworks on an upstairs level of the home just before the fire broke out.

Firefighters were ordered out of the house when smoke and fire began engulfing the house, bringing the blaze to a third alarm, reports say.

The house was deemed untenable, and nearly two dozen people were displaced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.