Fireworks Explosion Kills Man In Jersey City

A man was killed when commercial-grade fireworks exploded as he was attempting to fire them off in Jersey City, reports say.

Officers responding to the 80 block of Fremont Street around found a man bleeding heavily with chest trauma around 1 a.m., Saturday, initial reports say.

Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

Last year, a 23-year-old Newark man died after an M-80 style firework exploded in his hand. The man reportedly bled to death on a sidewalk in the Ironbound District.

.In 2019, the JCPD received 50 firework-related calls between Jan. 1 and June 24. In 2020, the department has received more than 1,780 calls, Mayor Steven Fulop said.

