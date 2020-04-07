Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fireworks Explosion Kills Man In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
Illegal fireworks. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

A man was killed when commercial-grade fireworks exploded as he was attempting to fire them off in Jersey City, reports say.

Officers responding to the 80 block of Fremont Street around found a man bleeding heavily with chest trauma around 1 a.m., Saturday, initial reports say.

Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

Last year, a 23-year-old Newark man died after an M-80 style firework exploded in his hand. The man reportedly bled to death on a sidewalk in the Ironbound District.

.In 2019, the JCPD received 50 firework-related calls between Jan. 1 and June 24. In 2020, the department has received more than 1,780 calls, Mayor Steven Fulop said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

