Firefighters Use Dry Chemicals To Douse Blaze At Upper Saddle River Medical Manufacturer

Firefighters used chemicals to extinguish a fire at the Triangle Manufacturing plant in Upper Saddle River early Thursday.

The fire broke out just before 8:30 a.m. in a unit at the Parkway plant that collects aluminum dust, USR Police Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

Water can't douse that type of fire -- and may, instead, cause an explosion, Kane said.

Extinguishers containing a dry chemical blend are necessary.

Firefighters from Upper Saddle River, Mahwah and Ramsey responded, along with hazardous materials units from Bergen County and Mahwah.

Triangle manufactures medical instruments and implantable devices in four facilities at the 100,000-square-foot plant.

