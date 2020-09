Newark firefighters responding to a kitchen fire found something much worse: Bugs and filth.

The Newark Fire Division called code enforcement to the first floor of the house on the 800 block of 19th Street, for the presence of children and insects around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, a city spokeswoman said.

Ten residents were evacuated in the fire.

A fire inspection and investigation remain ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.