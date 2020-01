Firefighters rescued a man from the Elizabeth River was rescued by firefighters Sunday night.

The man had either jumped or fallen into the area of the river at Broad Street and Rahway Avenue near the fire station around 5:30 p.m.

Sources with direct knowledge of the incident said the man had been removed and turned over to EMS.

Video footage from the scene shows firefighters using a latter to pull the victim out.

