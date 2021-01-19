Firefighters Injured Battling LongHorn Steakhouse Blaze In Morris County

A late-night three-alarm blaze ravaged a Morris County LongHorn Steakhouse and injured three firefighters, authorities said.

The fire broke out at the Flanders location on International Drive South Tuesday around 12 a.m., according to Byram Township fire officials.

The blaze completely ravaged the restaurant, which had to be demolished due to damages, the Mt. Olive Fire Marshal said.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries battling the all-night blaze, which remains under investigation, authorities said.

Fire crews in Flanders and Budd Lake also assisted at the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.