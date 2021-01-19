Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Firefighters Injured Battling LongHorn Steakhouse Blaze In Morris County

Valerie Musson
LongHorn Steakhouse fire
LongHorn Steakhouse fire Photo Credit: Mount Olive FD Facebook

A late-night three-alarm blaze ravaged a Morris County LongHorn Steakhouse and injured three firefighters, authorities said.

The fire broke out at the Flanders location on International Drive South Tuesday around 12 a.m., according to Byram Township fire officials.

The blaze completely ravaged the restaurant, which had to be demolished due to damages, the Mt. Olive Fire Marshal said.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries battling the all-night blaze, which remains under investigation, authorities said.

Fire crews in Flanders and Budd Lake also assisted at the scene.

