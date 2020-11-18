Firefighters Free Driver From Second Vehicle Hit By Train In Hackensack This Month

UPDATE: Hackensack firefighters cut a driver from a vehicle after it was struck by a commuter train Wednesday morning, the second time in nine days that's happened in the city.

The 70-year-old driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after her Subaru Forester was struck as it crossed the tracks on Clinton Avenue at Linden Street around 7:50 a.m., police Capt. Darren DeWitt said.

She complained of back pain, DeWitt said.

The driver "reported there was sun glare, a possible contributing factor," the captain said.

The Passaic Valley Line 1612 train had left Spring Valley at 7:20 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 8:20 a.m., NJ Transit's Paul Milo said.

None of the 60 people onboard were injured and service in both directions resumed shortly after, he said.

NJ Transit police were investigating.

City firefighters cut another driver from her sedan after it was struck by a commuter train a week ago Monday.

