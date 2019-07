Fire ravaged a Passaic home Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters needed a little over two hours to knock the three-alarm blaze in the 2½-story Liberty Street house.

No injuries were immediately reported.

At the Liberty Street fire in Passaic.

PHOTOS: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

PHOTOS: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

