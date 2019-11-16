Firefighters Douse Teaneck Cabinet Store Blaze

Contact Us
Teaneck Fire Department
Teaneck Fire Department Photo Credit: THEMAJESTIRIUM1

Firefighters knocked down a Saturday morning blaze at a Teaneck cabinet store.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. at Suburban Cabinets, which sits just below State Street.

It quickly went to two alarms, requiring mutual aid.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Fire officials requested a building department investigator.

