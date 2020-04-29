Firefighters Douse Teaneck Apartment Complex Blaze

No injuries were reported after a Wednesday afternoon fire on the top floor of a four-story Teaneck apartment complex.
The three-alarm blaze at the brick Walraven Apartments building on Ayers Court broke out shortly after 4 p.m.
It spread through the cockloft into the walls, damaging at least two apartments, responders said.
Ridgefield Park, Hackensack, Bergenfield and Englewood firefighters were among those who assisted their Teaneck colleagues.
