DV Pilot Police & Fire

Firefighters Douse Teaneck Apartment Complex Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Read More Stories
114 Ayers Court, Teaneck
114 Ayers Court, Teaneck Photo Credit: Yaniv Besterman

No injuries were reported after a Wednesday afternoon fire on the top floor of a four-story Teaneck apartment complex.

The three-alarm blaze at the brick Walraven Apartments building on Ayers Court broke out shortly after 4 p.m.

It spread through the cockloft into the walls, damaging at least two apartments, responders said.

Ridgefield Park, Hackensack, Bergenfield and Englewood firefighters were among those who assisted their Teaneck colleagues.

No serious injuries were reported.

Yaniv Besterman

Firefighters from several communities assisted their Teaneck colleagues.

Yaniv Besterman

