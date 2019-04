Firefighters doused a basement blaze in Ramsey Monday afternoon.

No one was injured in the smoky two-alarm fire on Grove Street.

Ramsey Rescue and borough firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Mahwah, Allendale, Wyckoff and Franklin Lakes, as well as borough police, the Ramsey Ambulance Corps and the borough OEM.

