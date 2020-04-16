Firefighters Douse Destructive Passaic Blaze While Battling Water Issues

UPDATE: Water supply issues and downed power lines made things even more difficult Thursday morning for firefighters who doused a blaze that destroyed a Passaic home.

Nine people were displaced in the Pennington Avenue fire, city officials said. No serious injuries were immediately reported.

City firefighters found the porch of the 2½-story, wood-frame home fully involved when they arrived shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Mutual aid companies found several dry hydrants as the fast-moving fire, which began at two alarms, quickly went to three bells and then four.

The blaze forced firefighters to mount a fully exterior attack while protecting neighboring homes. PSE&G was summoned to cut power to downed lines in front of the home.

Firefighters had the flames knocked down about two hours after arriving. The fire was declared under control less than a half hour after that.

Mutual aid was provided at the scene by firefighters from Clifton, Paterson and Wallington, with their colleagues from East Rutherford providing city coverage.

The Red Cross was helping the displaced residents with shelter, food and clothing.

All of the residents escaped the Pennington Avenue fire in Passaic. No serious injuries were reported. ALL PHOTOS: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

