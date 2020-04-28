Firefighters Catch Ho-Ho-Kus Basement Blaze Before It Can Do Serious Damage

Firefighters doused a Ho-Ho-Kus basement blaze before it could extend to the rest of the house.

The blaze was just about to reach the floor above when firefighters found a heating unit that caught fire in a confined basement crawl space at the Spruce Place home around noon Monday.

“Due to the quick action of our firefighters, the fire was contained to the unit of origin, resulting in minimal damage,” the department said in a release.

“The HHKFD takes pride in protecting life and property in the Borough of Ho-Ho-Kus through training and aggressive firefighting,” it added.

The department thanked Waldwick, Ridgewood and Hillsdale firefighters, as well as the Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Ambulance Corps., all of whom responded to the scene.

